Dead whale washes up on beach in Marblehead

A dead whale has washed up on a beach in Marblehead.

The whale was spotted on Preston Beach Thursday afternoon.

Police said they referred the case to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to officials for more information.

There are numerous organizations trained to respond to stranded or deceased marine animals. If you come across one, you're encouraged to report it. NOAA has a list of organizations by region here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

