Deadline Passes for Requesting Absentee Ballots in Maine

Many towns are already processing the ballots but they cannot be counted until polls close on Election Day

The deadline has now passed to request an absentee ballot in Maine, unless extenuating circumstances are shown.

All told, nearly 480,000 Mainers had voted by absentee ballot either in person or returned through the mail as of Friday.

Friday was also the last day to cast an early ballot in person. But ballots can still be returned to towns through 8 p.m. on Election Day and registered voters may vote in-person on Nov. 3 at their polling site.

Many towns are already processing the ballots but they cannot be counted until polls close on Election Day.

