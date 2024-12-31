Maine

Man dies after being pulled from house fire in Biddeford, Maine

Biddeford police were investigating the cause of his death, while the Maine Fire Marshal's Office was investigating what caused the fire

By Asher Klein

Flames pouring from the window of an apartment over a garage in Biddeford, Maine, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. A man was pulled from the fire and later died.

A man died after being pulled from a burning home in Biddeford, Maine, Monday afternoon, officials say.

The fire was reported about 3:03 p.m. at a home on Alfred Street at the intersection of Ray Street, according to Biddeford firefighters, who saw flames pouring from an apartment over a two-car garage.

A 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the apartment and pulled outside, but he was later pronounced dead, Biddeford firefighters said. The garage building was badly damaged by smoke and fire and is no longer inhabitable.

The man wasn't publicly identified. Biddeford police were investigating the cause of his death, while the Maine Fire Marshal's Office was investigating what caused the fire.

More Maine news

Maine 8 hours ago

Man, 82, driving wrong way up I-95 in Maine dies in collision with pickup

Laws Dec 30, 2024

New laws for 2025 across New England

Maine Dec 30, 2024

Driver fatigue, inattention blamed for pileup on Maine Turnpike

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us