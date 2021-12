A deadly tractor trailer crash on Route 495 closed down the southbound side of the highway Friday morning in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

The crash involved a tanker truck and a car. Massachusetts State Police, collision reconstruction, crime scene and commercial cars were on scene Friday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said detours were in place. No further information was immediately available.