Man dies in accidental fire at Nantucket home

A man has died after being pulled from a fire, along with a dog, at a Nantucket home this week, local and Massachusetts officials said Thursday.

Peter Gurley, 62, was rushed to the hospital from his burning home on Green Meadows Drive on Tuesday night about 7:30 p.m. but later died, according to state and local firefighters, local police and the Cape & Islands district attorney.

The dog was taken in stable condition to Offshore Animal Hospital, the officials said; they didn't share its current condition.

Investigators believe the fire began in the living room, either because of smoking materials or a power strip that had an after-market phone charger plugged in with several other devices, officials said. Additionally, there were six non-functioning smoke alarms.

"Smoke alarms are fundamental life safety tools and I'm urging all our residents to be sure they’re in place on every level of your home," Nantucket Fire Chief Michael Cranson said in a statement. "Many tragic events like this one can be prevented with working alarms."

When the fire was reported, firefighters rushed inside to find anyone in the structure. Gurley was the sole occupant and was taken out, given emergency care and then hurried to Nantucket College Hospital.

Tuesday was Election Night, and also two days after the end of Daylight Saving Time, when fire officials nationwide urge residents to check if their fire alarms are functioning.