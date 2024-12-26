Man shot at Holbrook apartment complex dies weeks later, officials say

A man who was critically wounded in a shooting at a Holbrook, Massachusetts, apartment complex this month has died, officials said.

The man, who was shot multiple times outside a building on Longmeadow Drive on Dec. 6, was identified following his death at Boston Medical Center as Tremalle Clark, a 45-year-old from Brockton, Holbrook police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

No arrests have been announced, and the officials said the investigation into Clark's killing remained active as of Thursday. They continue to ask anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators.

No other information was released Thursday.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries from a Holbrook, Massachusetts, apartment complex.

Police initially said that the sound of gunshots was reported about 5 p.m., and officers at the scene found a man in his 40s outside the complex with apparent gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.