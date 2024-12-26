holbrook

Man shot at Holbrook apartment complex dies weeks later, officials say

No arrests have been announced, and the officials said the investigation into Tremalle Clark's killing remained active as of Thursday

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a shooting in Holbrook, Massachusetts, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A man who was critically wounded in a shooting at a Holbrook, Massachusetts, apartment complex this month has died, officials said.

The man, who was shot multiple times outside a building on Longmeadow Drive on Dec. 6, was identified following his death at Boston Medical Center as Tremalle Clark, a 45-year-old from Brockton, Holbrook police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

No arrests have been announced, and the officials said the investigation into Clark's killing remained active as of Thursday. They continue to ask anyone with information about what happened to contact investigators.

No other information was released Thursday.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries from a Holbrook, Massachusetts, apartment complex. 

Police initially said that the sound of gunshots was reported about 5 p.m., and officers at the scene found a man in his 40s outside the complex with apparent gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

More Holbrook news

holbrook Jul 13

2 men, 1 woman injured in Holbrook stabbing, police say

holbrook Jan 24

Holbrook, public works head part ways after double-dipping investigation

This article tagged under:

holbrookMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us