Man found dead in Hyannis home, 2 others hospitalized

When firefighters arrived, they were told by two people who'd made it out of the single-family home, which was engulfed in flames, that another person was still inside

A man was found dead in a burning Cape Cod home early Wednesday morning, and two other people were rushed to the hospital, fire officials said.

The fire in Hyannis was reported at a home on about 5:23 a.m. Oakland Road of Route 28, according to Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke. When firefighters arrived, they were told by two people who'd made it out of the single-family home, which was engulfed in flames, that another person was still inside.

Firefighters eventually made it inside and found the man, who hasn't been identified, dead, Burke said. The two people, both adults, were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

State and local officials were investigating the fire, according to Burke. He didn't share any information on how the blaze is believed to have started.

