Maine

1 dead, 3 hurt in head-on crash in Maine, deputies say

Lebanon resident Daniel Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A man was killed and three other people were hurt, one seriously, in a head-on crash in Lebanon, Maine, on Friday, officials said.

A car crossed into oncoming traffic on Long Swamp Road about 6 p.m., hitting a pickup truck, according to the York County Sheriff's Office.

The car's driver, 39-year-old Lebanon resident Daniel Dempsey, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. His passenger, a 44-year-old from Berwick, was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries, but she's expected to survive.

The driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries, officials said.

The crash was under investigation but investigators believe alcohol, speed and reckless driving contributed to what happened.

More Maine news

Maine Oct 25

Lewiston gathers to mark one year since a deadly mass shooting rocked the Maine city

Maine Oct 25

Remembering Lewiston: Recap of Maine city's ceremony marking 1 year since deadly mass shooting

Maine Oct 24

Man injured in Maine stabbing dies 1 week later; no arrests announced

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us