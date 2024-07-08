Manchester

Man dies in Manchester, NH, hit-and-run; police searching for SUV

Witnesses told investigators they saw a black vehicle hit a bicycle at an intersection and continued on along Central Street, police say

By Staff Reports

Images of a vehicle shared by police in Manchester, New Hampshire, investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
Handout

A man has died after a hit-and-run in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said Monday, asking for help finding the driver who fled the scene.

Manchester police are looking for what may be a black Nissan Rogue SUV with veteran's plates as they investigate the crash that took place Wednesday about 3:45 p.m. on Central Street near Union Street.

Police last week that the crash, involving a man on a bicycle, left a 71-year-old with a head injury. The man was rushed to a local hospital; it wasn't immediately clear when he died, and he hasn't been publicly identified.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a black vehicle hit a bicycle at an intersection and continued on along Central Street, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the Manchester Police Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711, police said, sharing images of a black SUV.

