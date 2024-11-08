Motorcyclist dies in crash with pickup in Norwell

A man died after crashing his motorcycle into a pickup truck in Norwell, Massachusetts, on Thursday, prosecutors said.

Investigators believe the pickup, a Toyota Tacoma, was turning left into a business on Pond Street near one entrance to Accord Park Drive when the motorcycle being driven by Jacob Foss, a 28-year-old from Pembroke, hit its passenger-side door about 1:30 p.m., the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Foss was seriously hurt and rushed to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said. The pickup truck's driver was taken to the hospital, but his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

State and local police were still investigating the crash Friday. There was no indication if the pickup driver, who wasn't publicly identified, will face any charges.