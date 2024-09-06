New Bedford

2 dead, 3 hurt in I-195 rollover crash in New Bedford, police say

Massachusetts State Police at the scene of a deadly car crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
Two people died and three more were hurt when their vehicle rolled over on Interstate 195 during rush hour in New Bedford Friday, Massachusetts State Police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what condition the three people who were hospitalized in the crash were in. All five people were in the vehicle that rolled over.

Police didn't say what they believe led to the crash, reported about 9:35 a.m. on the eastbound side of I-195 near Exit 24A, police said. Two lanes of the highway were closed as the investiation, which remained ongoing Friday afternoon, took place.

Footage from NBC affiliate WJAR showed objects strewn on the highway in the aftermath of the crash.

