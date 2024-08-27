ATV driver dies in accident in Salisbury, NH

A person using an ATV for farm work died in an accident in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Monday, authorities said.

The accident off Raccoon Hill Road was reported about 4:09 p.m., according to the NH Fish and Game Department. The driver was rushed to Concord Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials didn't say how the driver died, but did note she was using the ATV for agricultural purposes, not for recreational off-roading.

The driver's identity wasn't being shared as of Tuesday afternoon.

Salisbury is a small town in central New Hampshire.