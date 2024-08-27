New Hampshire

ATV driver dies in accident in Salisbury, NH

Officials didn't say how the driver died, but did note she was using the ATV for agricultural purposes, not for recreational off-roading

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A person using an ATV for farm work died in an accident in Salisbury, New Hampshire, on Monday, authorities said.

The accident off Raccoon Hill Road was reported about 4:09 p.m., according to the NH Fish and Game Department. The driver was rushed to Concord Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials didn't say how the driver died, but did note she was using the ATV for agricultural purposes, not for recreational off-roading.

The driver's identity wasn't being shared as of Tuesday afternoon.

Salisbury is a small town in central New Hampshire.

More NH news

Health & Wellness 3 hours ago

NH resident with EEE dies, in state's 1st human case of the virus in 10 years

New Hampshire 20 hours ago

Neighbors annoyed as New Hampshire 7-Eleven blasts opera music all day and night

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

3 injured in NH crash; Maine man arrested for OUI

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us