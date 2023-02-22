Deadly Shooting in Dorchester Is Latest Act of Violence to Rock City

During the latest act of violence break out in the Dorchester community of Boston, two men were shot — one fatally — on Tuesday night on Wilrose Street, according to the city's police force.

This latest shooting comes just days after a violent Saturday night in Boston, when two unrelated shootings across the city left two people dead and another person wounded. Family of one of the victims have called the situation a "nightmare."

Latest Shooting in Dorchester

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Wilrose Street on Tuesday night just after 7:30 p.m., and found two men who had been shot, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. One of the men was taken to a local hospital, while the other man was pronounced on scene.

The victim who was hospitalized is expected to be okay, according to authorities.

An investigation remained ongoing into the shooting, and police have not issued more details. Anyone who has information is asked to get in touch with authorities.

Violent Streak in Boston

This most recent shooting in Dorchester came just a few days after a violent Saturday night in the City of Boston, when two separate shootings left two people dead and another person hurt.

The family of 32-year-old mother Diva Ayuso is mourning her shooting death.

A shooting in Roxbury left a man dead and another hurt that night, while a shooting in Dorchester killed a 32-year-old woman named Diva Ayuso.

Her family is desperately trying to understand why anyone would kill her.

"Nothing makes sense, even now," said her uncle, Abiezer Ayuso. "It's crazy. I've got the chills."

Police say she was found shot multiple times and died at the scene. She was a mother from Sharon, and a longtime employee of the Massachusetts Environmental Police.

"It feels like a dream, like a nightmare, and we hope to wake up," Ayuso said.