Taunton

Driver charged weeks after Taunton crash that killed woman in his car

After what prosecutors described as an extensive investigation, Andrew Sousa was charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence as well as operating under the influence, prosecutors said

Police red and blue lights
GETTY IMAGES

A man faces drunken driving charges in connection with a fatal car crash last month in Taunton, Massachusetts, prosecutors said Friday.

Andrew Sousa, a 27-year-old from Fall River, rear-ended a truck on Route 44 near Range Avenue about 1:24 a.m. on Sept. 15, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. His passenger, 24-year-old Mallory Humphreys, of Taunton, died.

After what prosecutors described as an extensive investigation, Sousa was charged with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence as well as operating under the influence, officials said.

Sousa appeared in Taunton District Court Friday, prosecutors said, where a judge ordered that he be held on $5,000 bail and that he not drive or drink alcohol upon release. He's due back in court Nov. 15, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

Taunton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us