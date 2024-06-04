Person found dead in burning NH home, fire officials say

Firefighters battling a blaze at a home in Weare, New Hampshire, found a person dead inside early Thursday, officials said.

The fire was reported about 1:13 a.m. at a home on Sewell Hoyt Road, according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office and Weare firefighters and police.

Heavy fire was tearing through the building, a single-family home, when firefighters arrived, and witnesses reported someone may have been inside, officials said. Eventually, crews were able to get inside and find the person's body.

The person hasn't been identified; they were set for an autopsy on Wednesday, which will determine how they died, according to the officials.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire was being investigated by state and local officials. Anyone with information about what happened was urged to contact state fire officials at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.