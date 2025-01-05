Death investigation in Charlestown after man found shot in 7-Eleven parking lot

A man was found dead in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood late Saturday night, according to police, who say he had been shot.

Boston police announced Sunday that there is a death investigation underway at 140 Main Street after officers responded around 10:33 p.m. the night before to a report of a pedestrian struck there and found an adult male lying on the ground in the convenience store's parking lot.

Further investigation revealed the victim had been shot, police said, and he was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS. His name has not been released.

Police haven't shared more information about the incident at this time.

The Boston Police Department's homicide unit is actively investigating what happened, and anyone with information is strongly urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word "TIP."