Death investigation underway at Maine apartment complex

Few details have been released by investigators

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Police are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Topsham, Maine, on Tuesday.

Maine State Police said they responded to River Landing, an apartment complex at 29 Elm St. in Topsham, around 9:30 a.m. to assist Topsham police with a death investigation.

The body is being brought to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the manner and cause of death.

Police said there is no risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released.

Topsham, a town of about 10,000 residents, is located in Sagadahoc County, just north of the Freeport area.

