Massachusetts

Death investigation underway in Ipswich after man's body was found unresponsive near a vehicle

The man's name has not been released

By Marc Fortier

A death investigation is underway after a man's body was found unresponsive near a vehicle in Ipswich, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

The Essex District Attorney's Office said Ipswich police were called around 4:30 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive individual on the ground outside a vehicle on Caroline Avenue.

The individual, a 65-year-old man from Ipswich, was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man's name is not being released pending notification of family, the district attorney's office said.

The incident is being investigated by state police, Ipswich police and the chief medical examiner's office.

No further details have been released.

