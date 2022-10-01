Local

Massachusetts

Person's Death Under Investigation in Millbury, Officials Say

A representative for the Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed the death investigation

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened.

Very few details have been released, including who was dead and under what circumstances. A representative for the Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed the ongoing death investigation by state police detectives and the DA's office.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles parked outside the Millbury Avenue home, and yellow crime scene tape was placed around its exterior.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsdeath investigationmillbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us