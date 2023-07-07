Local

Maine

Death investigation underway in Norway, Maine

State police said there is no threat to the public

By Thea DiGiammerino

A death investigation is underway in Norway, Maine on Friday, according to Maine State Police, who say a person of interest was also taken to the hospital.

State police said investigators are focused on a scene on Greenwood Road. Few details were released on either the death or the person who was taken to the hospital, but they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

