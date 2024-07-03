Death of 1-month-old boy under investigation in Maine

The death of a 1-month-old baby is under investigation in Biddeford, Maine, according to Maine State Police.

Police said on June 15 they were called to a home on Emery Street for a report of an unresponsive baby. The boy was taken to South Maine Hospital and eventually transferred to Maine Medical Center. He died several days later, on June 20.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy but investigators have not released manner and cause of death at this time.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and Biddeford Police continue to investigate the child's death. It is standard procedure for the Maine State Police to investigate baby deaths in their state.

No other details were immediately available.