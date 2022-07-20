Local

Maine

Death of 14-Year-Old Girl in Maine Ruled Homicide

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl found Monday in Mount Vernon, which was deemed a homicide by the medical examiner's office

By Mike Pescaro

Police Lights
Jonathan Gibby/Getty Images

Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine.

The teen's mother came home to find her dead around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed.

The mother told police one of her vehicles was missing from her driveway, and investigators searched overnight for the red 2010 Chevrolet Impala. That car was found Tuesday in nearby Wayne.

The car was taken without the owner's permission Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the car, which has a "Support Wildlife" Maine license plate reading "510-AVW," to call 207-624-7076.

