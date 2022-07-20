Death of 14-Year-Old Girl in Maine Ruled Homicide

Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine.

The teen's mother came home to find her dead around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed.

The mother told police one of her vehicles was missing from her driveway, and investigators searched overnight for the red 2010 Chevrolet Impala. That car was found Tuesday in nearby Wayne.

The car was taken without the owner's permission Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police are asking anyone who has seen the car, which has a "Support Wildlife" Maine license plate reading "510-AVW," to call 207-624-7076.