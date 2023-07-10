Local

Maine

Death of Maine man found dead in his car ruled a homicide

Investigators said there is no threat to the public

By Thea DiGiammerino

A 57-year-old man was found dead in his car on Saturday in Madison, Maine, and officials have ruled the death a homicide.

Maine State Police said the man, later identified as 57-year-old Mark Trabue of Anson, was found in his car around 8 p.m. Saturday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide; the cause was not immediately released.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public, but released few details. An investigation is underway.

