Authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Lawrence, Massachusetts, as a homicide.

Police responded to a 911 call just after 11 p.m. Thursday to the intersection of Haverhill Street and Franklin Street, where the woman was found, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

The woman was not publicly identified, but prosecutors said the death was being treated as an apparent homicide.

No further information was immediately available.