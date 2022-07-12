Death of Man Found in Woods in Paxton Ruled a Homicide

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton, Mass. Saturday and say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation off Asnebumskit Road Saturday. On Monday, the DA identified the victim as 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah, a Worcester resident.

Officials said Appiah's body was found around 7 a.m. Saturday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Massachusetts State Police detectives and the DA's office are investigating. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the DA's office at 508-832-9124.