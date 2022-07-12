Local

paxton

Death of Man Found in Woods in Paxton Ruled a Homicide

The body of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah, of Worcester, was found in a wooded area of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton Saturday morning

By Thea DiGiammerino

Worcester News Tonight

Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton, Mass. Saturday and say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation off Asnebumskit Road Saturday. On Monday, the DA identified the victim as 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah, a Worcester resident.

Officials said Appiah's body was found around 7 a.m. Saturday. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide.

Massachusetts State Police detectives and the DA's office are investigating. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the DA's office at 508-832-9124.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Massachusetts news

Boston Police Department Mar 7

Boston Police Officer Charged With Witness Intimidation Amid Internal Investigation

murder Mar 7

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Estranged Wife in Marshfield

Roxbury Mar 7

3-Year-Old Injured After Fall From Third-Story Window in Roxbury

This article tagged under:

paxtonMassachusettshomicideunattended death
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us