Deaths of two people under investigation in Saugus, DA says

The deaths of two people are under investigation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

There was no immediate information about the cause or nature of the two deaths in Saugus. Asked about a death investigation on Founder's Way, the Essex County District Attorney's Office only confirmed that two people had died and that detectives were looking into it.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Essex County District Attorney's Office for more information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.