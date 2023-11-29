Saugus

Deaths of two people under investigation in Saugus, DA says

Asked about a death investigation on Founder's Way, the Essex County District Attorney's Office only confirmed that two people had died

By Asher Klein

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

The deaths of two people are under investigation in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

There was no immediate information about the cause or nature of the two deaths in Saugus. Asked about a death investigation on Founder's Way, the Essex County District Attorney's Office only confirmed that two people had died and that detectives were looking into it.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Essex County District Attorney's Office for more information.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Saugus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us