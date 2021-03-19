Deaths of Woman, 12-Year-Old Daughter Under Investigation in Shrewsbury

A woman and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead at a home in Shrewsbury, according to authorities now investigating the case.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. confirmed the deaths during a press conference Friday.

Police responded to a home on Ladyslipper Drive shortly after 7:30 a.m. to find the woman, 49, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The woman's 12-year-old daughter was found dead at the scene, authorities said.

Neither of the deceased people was publicly identified.

The woman's husband and son were home at the time, Early said. Neither are believed to be suspects, and the husband is believed to have made the 911 call.

Police said they believe the case is an isolated incident, adding that there is no threat to the public.

Autopsies will be conducted by the Office of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts.

No further information was immediately available.