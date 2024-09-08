Decades old diner closes, big beer news, and … donuts! This week's Boston food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between September 2 and September 8.

Busy Bee Restaurant and Diner in Brookline Has Closed

A neighborhood diner that has been around for nearly 60 years has shut down.

Brockton Beer Company Is Closing Down

A brewery south of Boston that collaborated with other beermakers for a few years until debuting its very own facility a couple of years ago is shutting its doors.

Solas, City Bar, City Table at the Lenox Hotel in Boston's Back Bay to Close; New Concepts to Replace Them

Three popular hotel restaurants/bars in Boston are getting ready to close, with something new coming to the spaces.

Distraction Brewing Company in Roslindale Square To Remain Open

A local brewery that was planning to close down will not be closing down after all.

Demet's Donuts in Medford Is Apparently Reopening After Closing Down Last Weekend

A decades-old donut shop just north of Boston has closed its doors, though it looks like it may be opening back up.

