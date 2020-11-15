Deceased Man Discovered by Firefighters Responding to Fire Alarm at Chelsea Home

Fire crews responding to a possible fire Sunday afternoon at a multi-family home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, found a deceased man inside, Chief Brian Keyes said.
A man in his 80s was found dead inside a third-floor apartment at 207 Chestnut Street, the fire chief said. Firefighters made the discovery after a brief primary search of the building.
A neighbor tells NBC10 Boston the man was a widower and lived alone.
The man's cause of death is under investigation, Keyes said.
The Chelsea police and fire departments had responded to the residence for an alarm activation of a possible fire, and there was smoke showing on arrival, the fire chief said. Firefighters made a quick entry, and the blaze was extinguished, according to Keyes.
There's no word on the cause of the fire.
Local
An investigation is ongoing.