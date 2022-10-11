Decision 2022 Midterm Election Special: WATCH LIVE AT 7:30 P.M.

There is less than a month until the Nov. 8 midterm election, and we are getting voters ready.

On Tuesday night at 7:30, Priscilla Casper and Sue O’Connell are previewing the first Massachusetts governor’s debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m., on NECN and NBC10 Boston.

We'll be talking to the campaigns, diving deep into the candidates' platforms and getting in-depth analysis of what each candidate needs to do to address the concerns in urban areas.