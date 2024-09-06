Dedham High School football game canceled after threat of violence

School officials in Dedham, Massachusetts, have canceled Friday night's football game after a violent threat was made.

Superintendent Nan Murphy of Dedham Public Schools and Dedham Police Chief Mike D'Entrement announced in a message to the school community Friday that an anonymous threat had been called in to Dedham High School.

The caller, whose phone number was blocked, "reported a rumor that a student was going 'to shoot up the football game today,'" the officials said in the announcement.

Initially, officials said there would be an increased police presence. The district later announced the game had been called off.

"Although the Dedham Police Department still has no reason to believe this morning's anonymous call regarding a threat of violence at tonight's football is credible, jointly, the Dedham and Dover-Sherborn Districts have decided to cancel the game," school leaders said in a statement.

Police and school officials are investigating.