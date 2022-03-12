Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs.

Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors reported suspected drug dealing in the area.

Surveillance conducted during the investigation substantiated the neighborhood complaints. According to police, frequent and obvious drug sales were being made to student-aged buyers.

Police executed search warrants on Thursday, during which they seized a large quantity of mushrooms, THC oils, over 300 THC-filled chocolate-flavored candy bars, a large quantity of THC-filled ampules used in Vape-like smoking products, a significantly large amount of marijuana, and over $250,000 in cash.

The suspect, whose name was not released, will be charged in Dedham District Court. Police did not say what charges the suspect is facing.

