Police in Dedham are asking for help to find a missing woman last seen near Massachusetts Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

She is being considered endangered, police said in a release on Sunday afternoon.

The 31-year-old woman, Brittney Stivaletta, is described as 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and brown eyes.

They ask anyone with information to contact officers at 781-751-9300.

Missing person alert: Please see the attached missing person bulletin. Ms. Stivaletta is considered endangered. Please contact us at 781 326-1212 with any information which may help locate Ms. Stivaletta. pic.twitter.com/2QpZd8qnHz — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) February 28, 2021