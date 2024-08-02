Deep fryer explodes at Plymouth Market Basket, burning 3 people including infant

A deep fryer exploded at a Market Basket in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Thursday night, sending cooking oil flying through the air, burning one store employee and two customers, including an infant.

The Plymouth Fire Department says it responded to the grocery store on Commerce Way around 6:46 p.m. for a report of burn injuries to several people after a deep fryer shot out hot oil.

Responding crews found cooking oil on the ceiling of the kitchen, as well as grease splatter about 15 feet away from the fryer. The kitchen was shut down, and three people were evaluated for burn injuries.

A 79-year-old man suffered severe burns and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital Sumner Redstone Burn Center, fire officials say. A 31-year-old male employee and an 11-month-old child were taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital.

OSHA also responded to the scene and is investigating alongside the Plymouth Fire Department. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.