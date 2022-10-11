Defense Calling Up Witnesses in Trial for Woman Charged in Crash That Killed Toddler

Another day of testimony is getting underway Tuesday in the trial of a woman accused of causing a 2018 crash in South Boston that killed a toddler.

Charlene Casey, 67, is charged with motor vehicle homicide in connection with the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath and seriously injured his 4-year-old sister, Sloane.

On Tuesday, the defense is calling witnesses to the stand. Following testimony, the jury will go on a view of the scene.

The defense called Kevin Bui to the stand before 10 a.m., who says that he waved Casey through the intersection on the day of the crash. He said they made eye contact. Then, he said he waived to her to go, she nudged out and then hit the van.

"All of a sudden, the van came out of nowhere," he said. "It had to be going at least 20 miles over the speed limit."

Bui said "absolutely not" when the defense asked if he would've waived Case through the intersection had he seen the van.

After Bui's testimony, jurors headed out for the view. Closing arguments are expected when they return, unless the defendant wants to testify.

Prosecutors allege Casey was behind the wheel of her Prius on East Sixth Street, stopped at the intersection with L Street, when a southbound driver on L Street waved her through the intersection. But, the intersection is only a two way stop, and the van driving northbound did not have a stop sign.

Investigators allege Casey’s Prius crashed into the van, causing it to lose its steering and sending it hurtling toward the sidewalk on L Street. A caretaker was pushing Colin McGrath in his stroller, with his sister walking alongside them, when the van Casey’s car hit jumped the curb and struck all three of them on the sidewalk.