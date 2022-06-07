Defense Contractor Raytheon Moving HQ Out of Mass.

Raytheon Technologies, one of the biggest defense contractors in the country, is moving its corporate headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Arlington, Virginia, the company announced Tuesday.

Arlington is home to the U.S. Pentagon, and Raytheon said in a news release that being there "increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry."

The news release didn't make note of Raytheon's longtime home in Waltham, give a timeline for when the move would happen or discuss the contractor's other locations in Massachusetts.

Raytheon noted that it has 600 facilities in 44 U.S. states and territories, and that its four businesses — Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense —already have facilities in Virginia.

The move of Raytheon's headquarters is being made without the company soliciting financial incentives from states or cities, it said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the move in a statement as demonstrating that his state "is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community."

Raytheon is a major arms manufacturer, aircraft engine manufacturer and aerospace company. It's also one of the largest employers in Massachusetts, though last year it cut thousands of jobs in the state and aimed to reduce its office space as it adapted to the pandemic.

The company was founded 100 years ago in Cambridge as the American Appliance Company.