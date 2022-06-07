Local

Waltham

Defense Contractor Raytheon Moving HQ Out of Mass.

The announcement didn't make note of Raytheon's longtime home in Waltham, give a timeline for when the move would happen or discuss the contractor's other locations in Massachusetts

By Asher Klein

The Raytheon headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts
NBC Boston

Raytheon Technologies, one of the biggest defense contractors in the country, is moving its corporate headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Arlington, Virginia, the company announced Tuesday.

Arlington is home to the U.S. Pentagon, and Raytheon said in a news release that being there "increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry."

The news release didn't make note of Raytheon's longtime home in Waltham, give a timeline for when the move would happen or discuss the contractor's other locations in Massachusetts.

Raytheon noted that it has 600 facilities in 44 U.S. states and territories, and that its four businesses — Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense —already have facilities in Virginia.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The move of Raytheon's headquarters is being made without the company soliciting financial incentives from states or cities, it said.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the move in a statement as demonstrating that his state "is the best destination for the aerospace and defense community."

Raytheon is a major arms manufacturer, aircraft engine manufacturer and aerospace company. It's also one of the largest employers in Massachusetts, though last year it cut thousands of jobs in the state and aimed to reduce its office space as it adapted to the pandemic.

The company was founded 100 years ago in Cambridge as the American Appliance Company.

More Raytheon News

Business May 18, 2021

Raytheon Plans to Cut Office Space by 25% as It Embraces Hybrid Work

Boston Business Journal Sep 17, 2020

Raytheon, One of Massachusetts' Largest Employers, Cuts 15,000 Jobs

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusettsRaytheon
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us