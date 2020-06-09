‘Defund the Police’: Protesters Push to Reallocate Cambridge Police Funds

There was a large protest Monday in front of Cambridge City Hall as protesters called to defund the Cambridge Police Department.

“We’re just out here to show support, black lives matter, people are angry and people are speaking out,” said protester Fukia Akipa.

Protesters say they want to stop a proposed $4 million budget increase for Cambridge police in 2021, instead taking that money and giving it to the community.

“I want to defund the police because they’re incredibly overfunded," Jeremy Silver said. "The police have become the only source that most people look to to solve virtually all social problems and it shouldn’t be that way."

Protester Agastya Mondal added, “I think it needs to be a gradual process, the police have too much on their hands right now and they’re not even handling the felonies that well.”

Monday’s protest was meant to coincide with a virtual city council meeting where 400 people signed up to speak about defunding police.

The city will also take up a motion to discuss police wearing body cameras.

Because so many people signed up to speak at Monday’s virtual city council meeting, it was limited to public comment.

A special meeting will be held Wednesday for the other agenda items.