Delays, Cancellations Pile Up at Logan Airport on Saturday Due to Extreme Cold in Boston

Airlines at Boston's Logan International Airport are experiencing delays on Saturday due to the extreme weather conditions in the region.

According to the Massachusetts Port Authority, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays.

“Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this morning due to extremely low temperatures in the Northeast that are impacting fueling procedures at the airport," the airline said in a statement. "We are working to resume our normal schedule and get our customers to their final destinations as quickly and safely as possible.”

JetBlue said it was also among the carriers impacted by fueling issues created by subzero temperatures at Boston Logan on Saturday morning.

"These extreme temperatures and subsequent fueling issues resulted in flight delays and some cancellations. We are working to resume normal operations in and out of Boston and accommodate customers on other flights," the airline said a statement. "JetBlue customers with travel plans to or from Boston on Saturday are eligible to rebook with no penalty."

According to Flightaware's MiseryMap, Logan Airport has had 263 delays and 86 cancellations as of 6 p.m. Saturday, with all those flights leading to major destinations.