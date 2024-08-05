Delays, cancellations continue at Logan Airport, frustrating passengers

Adverse weather along the Atlantic coast and the effects of Debby that overnight has become a hurricane continues to have an impact on passengers leaving from or flying through Boston Logan International Airport.

According to FlightAware on Monday morning, there are 35 delays and 40 cancellations, most of them from JetBlue.

But if you can believe it, it was worse over the weekend. Dozens of flights were diverted to Logan on Saturday night due to severe weather. And then on Sunday, we saw hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

Simply put, there were more people than available spots on planes. And to make matters worse for passengers, many of them are saying all of the hotels within a reasonable proximity of the airport were booked.

Many of them spent the night at the airport. Others spent hours on the phone with airline agents.

"I am very upset. It's very frustrating to have to deal with this on your birthday, especially when you're very young and there is no one else here to help you," said Sophia Aresco, who was trying to fly to Nashville.

"They cancelled my Friday flight, they cancelled my Sunday morning flight and now they just cancelled my Sunday evening flight, so tomorrow if I can get out of here I would've been at Logan Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday," Karen Adams said Sunday as she looked to get back home to Cincinnati. "I don't want a refund, I don't want credit, I don't want an e-ticket. I need to get home to my family and my job."

The delays and cancellations are continuing, and some airport officials are saying this could end up getting worse before it gets any better.