Sumner Tunnel

Delays expected after overheight tractor-trailer gets stuck in Boston's Sumner Tunnel

There was no immediate word on how long the delays could last

Traffic delays are being reported after an overheight tractor-trailer got stuck in the Sumner Tunnel on Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post shortly after 11 a.m. that the left lane is closed.

There was no immediate word on how long the delays could last.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The mile-long Sumner Tunnel, located in East Boston, takes vehicles from Logan Airport to Interstate 93.

More Massachusetts stories

Swampscott 4 hours ago

Humpback whale washes ashore in Swampscott

19 hours ago

2 people fatally struck by Commuter Rail train in Natick

This article tagged under:

Sumner Tunnel
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us