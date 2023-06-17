Local

Massachusetts

Delays expected on Mass. Pike in Westborough after multi-vehicle crash

The Westborough Fire Department said they responded late Saturday afternoon to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Mass. Pike eastbound at the 107.2 mile marker.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Westborough Fire Department/Twitter

At least two cars were involved late Saturday afternoon in a crash along the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough, with fire officials saying delays should be expected.

The Westborough Fire Department said they had responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Mass. Pike eastbound at the 107.2 mile marker.

Fire officials did not provide any further information on injuries, or details of the crash, but shared a photo on their Twitter account that showed two cars and a fire truck on the rainy roadway.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This developing story will be updated

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts TurnpikeWestborough
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us