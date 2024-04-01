Boston

Vehicle fire on I-93 south at O'Neill Tunnel entrance causing delays

It was one of two vehicle fires reported on the highway on Monday morning

By Marc Fortier

A vehicle fire on Interstate 93 south in Boston at the Tip O'Neill Tunnel entrance is causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the vehicle fire shortly after 7 a.m. They said two right lanes are closed and delays should be expected.

No further details were immediately available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Only minutes earlier, another vehicle fire had been reported on I-93 south in Medford at Exit 21, which also closed two lanes of travel, creating traffic delays.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Cocktails to-go policy expires in Mass.

Brockton 2 hours ago

Police investigating after man shot to death in Brockton

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us