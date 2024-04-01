Vehicle fire on I-93 south at O'Neill Tunnel entrance causing delays

A vehicle fire on Interstate 93 south in Boston at the Tip O'Neill Tunnel entrance is causing traffic delays on Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported the vehicle fire shortly after 7 a.m. They said two right lanes are closed and delays should be expected.

Vehicle fire in #Boston on I-93 SB at the entrance to the Tip O’Neill Tunnel. Two right lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 1, 2024

No further details were immediately available.

Only minutes earlier, another vehicle fire had been reported on I-93 south in Medford at Exit 21, which also closed two lanes of travel, creating traffic delays.