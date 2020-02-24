Delays on MBTA Red Line After Sparks and Smoke Shoot From Train

The MBTA Red Line was experiencing delays of more than half an hour Monday night after a train experienced a mechanical problem and sent smoke into a train station.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the MBTA said a northbound train became disabled at Broadway. About 20 minutes later, the MBTA said fire crews were responding after smoke dispersed into the station. At that time, delays were reported to be about 20 minutes.

Cellphone video from Broadway shows sparks shooting out the bottom of a train car, with smoke filling the area.

Around 9:50 p.m., the MBTA said a disabled train approaching South Station — the next stop after Broadway heading northbound — was causing delays of more than 30 minutes.

Shuttles are bringing passengers between JFK and Park Street in both directions, the MBTA said.

No further information was immediately available.