Fire on underside of MBTA Red Line train car leads to service interruptions

A piece of mechanical equipment on the underside of a Red Line train caught fire on Thursday morning, leading to service impacts for MBTA riders.

The MBTA said just before 6 a.m. that there were delays of around 20 minutes due to a disabled train at the Charles/MGH station. Shuttle buses were brought in to replace train service between Harvard and Broadway, the T announced at around 6:15 a.m.

The T said that a "mechanical issue with the train at Charles/MGH caused a smoke condition within the Station."

Later in the morning while addressing news media, Boston Fire Department Deputy Chief James Greene said that crews were called at around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a fire on the Red Line. Greene said that firefighters arrived to find a "small" fire and passengers self-evacuating.

Crews were able to get the fire under control after securing the power and hosing the train car down with water, Greene said.

There were no injuries reported.

In a later update, an MBTA spokesperson said that power has since been restored and the train is being moved out of the way. The spokesperson added that the smoke was from an air compressor control box, and said "there has been no confirmation of flames."

At around 8:40 a.m., the MBTA announced that the station was reopened and service had resumed.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.