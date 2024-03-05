mbta

Delays reported on Green Line due to disabled train

Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown, the MBTA said

By Marc Fortier

A disabled train is causing delays on the MBTA's Green Line on Tuesday morning.

The MBTA first reported around 10 a.m. that delays of 10 minutes could be expected due to a disabled train near Boylston. They said trains might stand by at stations.

About 15 minutes later, the T provided an update saying delays had increased to 20 minutes.

Riders can use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown, the MBTA said.

