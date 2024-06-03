Delays reported on Green Line due to electrical issue

Delays were reported on the MBTA's Green Line on Monday afternoon due to an electrical issue.

The issue was first reported shortly after 2 p.m., with shuttle buses replacing Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center due to a train with a pantograph problem at Copley. A pantograph is a wire-like device that helps transmit electrical energy to the train cars.

Shuttle buses were later extended to replace service between Kenmore and Haymarket. The T said personnel are working to address the problem.

Green Line Update: Shuttle buses are extended to replace service between Kenmore and Haymarket. Personnel continue working on the pantograph problem at Copley. https://t.co/6cI4aoB1it — MBTA (@MBTA) June 3, 2024

No further details were immediately available.