mbta

Delays reported on Green Line due to electrical issue

Shuttle buses were replacing service between Kenmore and Haymarket

By Marc Fortier

AP

Delays were reported on the MBTA's Green Line on Monday afternoon due to an electrical issue.

The issue was first reported shortly after 2 p.m., with shuttle buses replacing Green Line service between Kenmore and Government Center due to a train with a pantograph problem at Copley. A pantograph is a wire-like device that helps transmit electrical energy to the train cars.

Shuttle buses were later extended to replace service between Kenmore and Haymarket. The T said personnel are working to address the problem.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No further details were immediately available.

More MBTA news

mbta May 29

MBTA gets $67.6M in federal funds to improve Green Line accessibility

mbta May 23

MBTA rolling out tap-to-pay system this summer

This article tagged under:

mbta
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us