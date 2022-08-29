Delivery Driver Bitten, Stabbed While Trying to Stop Robbery in Malden, Police Say

A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a delivery driver who tried to stop him from stealing a woman's purse Monday in Malden, Massachusetts, police said.

Malden police allege Jayson Seay, 26, of Peabody, stole a woman's purse on Rockland Avenue before 2 p.m. A delivery driver who was in the neighborhood and saw what happened attempted to stop Seay. According to police, that's when Seay bit and stabbed the delivery driver.

The delivery driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman whose purse was stolen was not injured in the ordeal, police said.

Malden police said officers were able to respond quickly because they were working an Orange Line detail. Seay was taken into custody on Chestnut Street and charged with assault with intent to murder and armed robbery.

An initial court date for Seay was not provided Monday, and it was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney who could speak to the charges he's facing.