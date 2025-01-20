Delivery driver for Chinese restaurant shot, killed in New Haven, Conn.

A man was shot and killed in New Haven while making a delivery for a Chinese restaurant on Sunday afternoon and police are working to identify a suspect.

Police started receiving 911 calls just before 4 p.m. on Sunday from people who said someone was in the road in the area of Shepard Street and Goodrich Street and officers respondeded and found the victim.

Raviteja Koyyada, 26, of Hamden, had been shot and was unresponsive, police said. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he died.

Detectives determined that Koyyada was a delivery driver for a Chinese food restaurant and he was shot while making a delivery to a house on Shepard Street, police said.

His car was also stolen but found unoccupied nearby, according to police.

Police ask who saw what happened or who has information that would help investigators to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).