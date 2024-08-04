Delta plane returns to Logan Airport after lightning strike

The Airbus A330 was headed to Rome, Italy, the FAA said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A Delta plane had to return to Boston Logan International Airport Sunday evening after the crew reported a lightning strike following departure.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports Delta Flight 112 safely landed at Logan around 7:20 p.m. following the incident.

The Airbus A330 was headed to Rome, Italy.

The FAA, who said its regulations require that commercial aircraft be designed to withstand lightning strikes, will investigate.

There was no immediate word on when the plane could depart again for Italy. ​

Downpours and storms were moving across the region Sunday, and the thunderstorm risk continued with pockets of intense rain and lightning possible.

See all severe weather alerts in your area here, and track interactive radar below:

