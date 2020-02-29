Democrats Ahead of GOP in New Hampshire Voter Registration

Registered Democrats now outnumber Republicans in New Hampshire, though even more remain undeclared, or independent.

The latest figures from the secretary of state's office show that as of Feb. 11, the date of the presidential primary, Democrats made up 32% of registered voters and Republicans 30%, while undeclared voters were the largest voting bloc at 38%.

Republicans have generally outnumbered Democrats over the last two decades, except for a brief period when Democrats pulled ahead in 2008.

Just under 45% of all registered voters cast ballots in the primary. Nearly 41,000 people registered to vote on primary day.